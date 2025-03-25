Official Funeral to be held former representative for South Central Windward

An official funeral will be held next week for the late Chiefton Allan Cruickshank, former Member of the House of Assembly and Representative for South Central Windward.

A release from the Agency for Public Information says Cruickshank’s body will lie at the House of Assembly Chamber, on Thursday 3rd April, 2025 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The funeral service will take place on Sunday 6th April, 2025 at the New Grounds Primary School Hardcourt, commencing at 1:00 p.m.

This will be preceded by viewing and tributes at the New Grounds Primary School Hardcourt from 12:00 noon to 1:00pm and interment will be at the San Souci Cemetery.

The viewing of the body at the House of Assembly will commence at 9:00 to 9:15 a.m for Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan.

Current and Former Members of Parliament; the Judiciary; Members of the Diplomatic Corps and visiting dignitaries cane view the body from 9:15 to 10:00 a.m and members of the general public from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

The former Parliamentarian Chiefton Allan Cruickshank, served the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines from 1984 to 2001.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related