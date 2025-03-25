Ambassador of Ecuador to SVG presents letter of Credence to Her Excellency the Governor General

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ecuador to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, His Excellency José María Borja López; presented his Letter of Credence to Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan yesterday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says during his official visit, Ambassador López participated in several courtesy calls with dignitaries, including Prime Minister Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves, Foreign Minister, Frederick Stephenson, and Permanent Secretary, Sandy Peters Phillips.

The Republic of Ecuador and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines established relations on August 01, 1989, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines continues to value its partnership with Ecuador.

