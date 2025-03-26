Cuban Ambassador to St Vincent and the Grenadines His Excellency Carlos Etchvery said it was a great honor to host Speaker of the House of Assembly Rochelle Forde.

Forde recently returned to the state following a 5 day visit to Cuba.

Ambassador Etchvery explained the visit came about after an invitation was extended by Cuba’s President of Parliament.

The Cuban Ambassador said Forde engaged in many meetings during her visit.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly visited Cuba between March 15th and 20th.

