MR CHENNY HAMLET

MR CHENNY HAMLET of Sion Hill died on Tuesday March 11th at the age of 75. The funeral takes place on Monday March 31st at the Kingstown Anglican church. The Service begins at 10am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.