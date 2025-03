MRS MARGARET-ANN ELICIA THOMAS-KEIL of Dasent Cottage, Old Montrose died on Wednesday March 12th at the age of 52. The funeral takes place on Sunday March 30th at the St Peter’s Spiritual Baptist church, Dasent Cottage. The body lies at the church from 10am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

