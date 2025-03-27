Entrepreneur and Small Business owners advised to adopt best practices

Entrepreneurs and small business owners are being advised to adopt proper online etiquette, to strengthen their businesses in the digital age.

According to CEO of the National Centre of Technological Innovation Inc NCTI, Petrus Gumbs, maintaining a clear distinction between personal and business identities on social media, is crucial.

He further explains that financial institutions and lending organizations are increasingly monitoring social media, to assess a business’s credibility and performance.

He adds that a well-managed social media presence reflects professionalism and can open doors to more opportunities, in today’s technological landscape.

