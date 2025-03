MS THELMA LENORA JAMES better known as YVETTE of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Troumaca and Kingstown died on Saturday February 8th at the age of 79. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Friday March 28th at the Alliance Tabernacle church, 3304 Clarendon Road, Brooklyn, New York. Viewing begins at 6pm. The Service begins at 7:00. Burial will be at the Canasie Cemetery, Brooklyn, New York

