Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is scheduled to travel to Romania next week for an official visit.

The Prime Minister revealed this information during the Face to Face programme, aired on NBC Radio this week.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he is due to leave St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday March 31st and while in Romania he will meet with that country’s Prime Minister as well as Vincentian students studying there.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said while in Romania he also expects to sign a General Cooperation Agreement which will cover areas such as Education and Disaster Preparedness and Management, among other development issues.

