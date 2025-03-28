OECS countries will in the next few years be affected by political, natural and economic situations that are not of their making.

That’s according to Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture Carlos James.

Minister James was speaking at the opening of the eighth session of the OECS Council of Ministers of Tourism, this morning.

Minister James echoed earlier calls for deeper integration within the OECS.

The Minister said what is ahead of the region will determine whether survival as a region is something to be looked at.

Minister James also said that now more than ever, the regional bloc must begin the exercise of initiating everything the Commission has been working on.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Creative Economy and Culture in Grenada and Chairman of the OECS Council of Ministers, Senator Adrian Thomas, said today’s meeting marks a pivotal moment in the collective effort to shape a sustainable future for tourism.

