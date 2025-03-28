Coast Guard Resumes Rescue Operations for individual missing at Sea

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service has resumed rescue operations for a person missing at sea.

This comes following yesterday’s rescue of a man by the Bequia Express ferry, after the vessel in which he was travelling capsized. He was found floating in waters between St Vincent and Bequia.

A second person from the capsized vessel was also brought to the Coast Guard base by a fishing vessel.

Speaking to NBC News, Commander of the Coast Guard Dionne Henry said they did an extensive search of the area where the boat capsized.

Henry further encouraged persons to stay abreast of weather reports, before going out to sea.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related