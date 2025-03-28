SVG welcomes 40 member Guyana Defense Force contingent to assist in Southern Grenadines rebuilding process

Minister of Housing Dr Orando Brewster has welcomed a 40 member contingent from the Guyana Defense Force to the Southern Grenadines.

The contingent will assist in the rebuilding process.

Minister Brewster said the Ministry has been making tremendous gains in the rebuilding process, over the past two weeks.

The housing Minister said the government is looking for storage space to get more material on island to speed up the rebuilding process.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related