A further 1.8 million dollars approved to assist in rebuilding in Southern Grenadines

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said a further 1.8 million dollars has been approved by cabinet to assist in the rebuilding process in the Southern Grenadines.

Speaking at a ceremony yesterday to welcome the Guyana Defense Force to the Southern Grenadines, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said this money will be used to buy items to outfit homes.

The Prime Minister also said that the Mormon Church has indicated a willingness to supply the government with further materials.

