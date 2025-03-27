The possible charges on Chinese built ships going into US ports set to be imposed by the United States government, will be one of the most severe blows to the economies of the Caribbean.

Speaking on radio yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said while he does not want to be hysterical, if the charges are imposed, the impact will be devastating.

The Prime Minister said the US trade representative issued a call for comments and convened a hearing regarding potential trade action in connection with an investigation on China’s targeting of maritime, logistics and shipping.

The Prime Minister said there was a recent meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government where the matter was discussed.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Caribbean Private Sector Organization was also present at the meeting.

