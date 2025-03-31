Prime Minister encourages Vincentians to seize opportunities for scholarships

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves is again calling on Vincentians to take up scholarships being offered by the government.

Speaking on NBC radio last week, Prime Minister Gonsalves said that following a meeting with the president of Monroe College, the number of scholarships offered has increased from 50 to 75.

Prime Minister Gonsalves, who also holds the portfolio of Minister of Tertiary Education, said people will begin to see these offers advertised in May.

The Prime Minister said that as part of the thrust to digitize the government system, work is being done to automate the scholarship application system.

