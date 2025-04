MRS PEARL MURINE LOCKHART GRANDERSON better known as TANTY PEARL of Fitz Hughes died on Sunday March 16th at the age of 75. The funeral takes place on Sunday April 13th at the St Michael Baptist church, Fitz Hughes. The body lies at the church from 11am. The Service begins at Noon. Burial will be at the Fitz Hughes Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related