Greater encouragement for Sign Language Adoption to empower Persons with Disabilities

A call is being made for greater inclusion of persons with disabilities at workplaces and businesses.

Peace Corps Volunteer and Support Services Officer, Chanel Rigby who is assigned to the Voice of the Disabled VOD, in San Souci, is proffering the need for sign language to become an alternative communication method.

Speaking in an interview with NBC News, Rigby points out that many persons with disabilities often feel discriminated against and unwelcome, in professional and public spaces.

She further explains that fostering inclusivity is not only beneficial for those with disabilities, but also strengthens businesses and makes them more accessible to a wider audience.

Rigby is encouraging able-bodied individuals to take the opportunity to learn sign language, to help bridge the communication gap and create a more supportive and inclusive society.

