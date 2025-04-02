Inland Revenue Department extends Person Income Tax Deadline

The Inland Revenue Department has extended this year’s deadline for the filing of Personal Income Tax returns to April 17th.

The Department recently launched its E-Tax platform, which now facilitates the online filing of returns.

And, Comptroller Kelvin Pompey is encouraging Vincentians to embrace this new technology, as it will improve efficiency for the tax filing process.

Pompey says this new platform will significantly reduce the amount of time and resources used to file tax returns.

Pompey says the Department remains committed to assisting taxpayers during this transition.

