Road users are being urged to comply with the traffic laws of St Vincent and the Grenadines as the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force continues its crack down on motorists who contravene them.

The Department has in the past few weeks increased monitoring of vehicles to ensure that they are operating within the confines of the traffic laws.

Speaking on the Talk yuh Talk programme on NBC Radio, Inspector Kenny Jones said road users have been straying further and further away from the specification of the traffic laws, especially in relation to number plates.

Inspector Jones said due to these infractions the police decided to clamp down on road users.

