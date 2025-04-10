Eight matches will be played this weekend in the COMSPORTS 7-A-Side Business Houses Football Championship at the COMSPORTS Facility at Arnos Vale.

At 6.00 p. m today, VINLEC will play against Argyle International Airport, and at 7.00 p. m, ACADO Stag Strikes will meet Laynes United.

Tomorrow, Health FC will oppose C. K Greaves Ballers at 6.00 p. m to be followed by the match between Massy Stores and Coreas Hazells.

Another two matches will be played on Sunday. At 6.00 p. m, CUSTOMS will meet C. K. Greaves Sunrise, and at 7.00 p. m, Transport and Works will play against Laynes United.

