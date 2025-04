MRS STELLA BLAKE of Lower Bay Street, Kingstown, St. Vincent and High Wycombe, England died on Saturday 15th at the age of 86. The funeral takes place on Friday April 25th at Christ the Servant King Church, High Wycombe, Bucks, England. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the High Wycombe Cemetery. The family is requested that colourful clothes can be worn to the funeral

