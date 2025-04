MR ALEXANDER THEOPHILUS CHARLES better known as TAFFY and CHARLO of New Grounds died on Wednesday April 9th at the age of 93. The funeral takes place on Saturday April 26th at the New Life Ministries Church, North Union. Viewing and open tributes begin at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the San Souci Cemetery.

