MRS VALCINA BOYEA better known as MS BOYEA of Penniston, Buccament Bay and Barrouallie and Long Island, New York, USA died on Friday March 14th at the age of 91. The funeral takes place on Saturday April 26th at the St. Patrick’s Anglican Church, Barroaullie. The viewing and tributes begin at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the St. Patrick’s Anglican Church Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related