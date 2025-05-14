Government reaffirms commitment to diaspora engagement at Canada Investment Forum

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sandy Peters Phillips has emphasized the Government’s ongoing commitment to strengthening ties with Vincentians overseas.

Peters-Phillips was addressing Vincentians at Invest SVG’s Diaspora Outreach Investment Programme in Canada on Saturday.

Meanwhile … Director of the Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit, Allan Alexander said Vincentians in the Diaspora must be applauded for their valuable contributions to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Diaspora Outreach Investment Programme aims to foster stronger connections with Vincentians abroad, while promoting entrepreneurship and investment in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

