Argyle bypass bridge closed due to significant corrosion affecting the structure

Motorists travelling to the Windward side of the island will experience some disruption to their travel, with the closure of the Bypass Bridge at Argyle.

Acting Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel announced the immediate closure of the Bridge on NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning.

The Minister said this is as a result of significant corrosion affecting critical structural components of the bridge

Minister Daniel said funds have already been allocated to carry out repairs on the bypass bridge.

