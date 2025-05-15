St. Georges Carnival 2025 launch set for this Friday at Calliaqua Hard Court

This Friday evening the community of Georgetown will come alive with activities for the launch of Windward Carnival 2025.

Events Coordinator for the Windward Carnival Committee, Dr. Renitta Peters- Morris told NBC News this Friday’s launch will take place at the Triple R Square in Georgetown commencing at 8pm

Dr. Peters-Morris said they have a packed programme of activities which includes a Best New Song Competition.

Dr. Peters-Morris is encouraging everyone to come to Georgetown this Friday for the launch of the Windward Carnival 2025 programme of activities.

She has made a call for a violence-free Vincy Mas 2025.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related