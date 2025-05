Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves has announced plans by the government to construct a polyclinic in the Calliaqua Community.

Minister Gonsalves who is also the area representative said the polyclinic will be bigger, more comfortable and offer more services.

According to Minister Gonsalves, design work on the polyclinic is ongoing, with construction expected to begin in the last quarter of 2025.

