SVBL celebrates Ruby anniversary with week of community focused activities

The St Vincent Brewery Limited is this month celebrating its ruby anniversary with a week of activities.

In an interview with NBC News, Country Head for St Vincent Brewery Limited and Banks Holding Group of Companies Shafia London said the anniversary is more than just about the business, but more about the people and community who have supported the business, pride and the unshakable Vincentian spirit.

London said the week of activities will begin with a thanksgiving service and brunch on Sunday May 18th.

She said on Wednesday there will be a ‘give back’ at the Lewis Punnett Home.

And, on Thursday there will be a formal ceremony to unveil the next steps for the St Vincent Brewery Limited. Customers will also be invited for customer appreciation at the Brewery from midday.

