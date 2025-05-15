World Pediatrics said its Orthopedic Scoliosis Mission as well as the Speech Pathology Mission , both taking place this week, have been very successful thus far.

This was revealed to NBC News by St. Vincent and the Grenadines Programme Director for World Pediatrics, Sigmund Wiggins.

Wiggins said fifty-eight patients have already been seen during their clinic for the Scoliosis with nine surgeries scheduled to take place during this week.

He added that the Speech Pathology Mission has also been progressing very well.

Meanwhile, Team Leader of the Orthopedic Scoliosis Mission, Dr. Mathew Cage said his team is happy to be able to provide medical assistance for the children.

