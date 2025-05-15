Last weekend’s official launch of Vincy Mas 2025 has been described as “a major success”.

That’s according to Marketing Executive of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), Esworth “Ezzie” Roberts, speaking in an interview with NBC News.

Roberts said the launch which was dubbed START and held at the E.T Joshua Tarmac, received overwhelming support and from the feedback of patrons, no one was disappointed.

Roberts said the pre-launch which was held on Friday was also another huge success and the public continues to gravitate towards the package being put forward by the Carnival Development Corporation, for Vincy Mas 2025.

