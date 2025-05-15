Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves has said the success of the Argyle International Airport in a short period of time is “absolutely incredible”.

The Minister pointed to the AIA turning a profit in 2024, following the 2020 Covid 19 pandemic and the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

The Minister said the speed of the adoption of the AIA has been incredible.

Minister Gonsalves said barring any unforeseen disasters in 2025, the stayover numbers should be more than the over 100,000 in 2024.

He also spoke about plans for expansion of the AIA.

