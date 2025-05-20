Public urged to help curb mosquito-borne diseases

Field Assistant and GIS Technician in the Vector Control Unit, Reynold Lynch, has urged the public to take action to protect themselves and their households from mosquito-borne illnesses.

Speaking on NBC Radio, Lynch said that reducing mosquito breeding sites is critical, especially with the presence of three common mosquito species in St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Aedes aegypti, Culex, and Anopheles mosquitoes.

To help prevent the spread of these diseases, Lynch suggested turning over standing water around the home among other practical tips to reduce mosquito breeding and protect against bites.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines recently observed Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week from May 12 to 16, accentuating the importance of collective action in combating mosquito-borne diseases.

Lynch emphasized that increased public awareness and community participation are critical to effectively reducing the risk and spread of vector-borne illnesses.

