Grade five students compete in Hachette Learning Math Quiz final

Grade five students are today competing in the finals of the Hachette Learning Math Quiz.

Ten participants from several zones throughout the country, are being tested in the competition.

Senior Education Officer for Curriculum, Aldia Gumbs-Dyer delivered brief remarks prior to the competition.

She stressed the importance of the quiz, which is used to assess the students’ understanding of Mathematics.

Meanwhile … Local Representative from Hachette Learning, Byron Wilson said he is pleased to be associated with this important exercise.

