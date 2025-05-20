Police investigating recent spate of recent Violent Crimes

Law Enforcement Officials are continuing investigations into a recent spate of violent crimes that have left several communities in mourning.

This is according to Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime, Trevor Bailey, who provided an update at a recent News Conference on two incidents that resulted in fatalities.

ACP Bailey addressed the fatal shooting in Green Hill, urging members of the public to come forward with any information that could assist investigators.

He also confirmed that an arrest had been made in connection with a deadly altercation in Glen. A murder charge was laid in this incident, with the individual appearing before the court on Monday, May 19th.

ACP Bailey renewed his call for public cooperation in providing information to help achieve justice.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related