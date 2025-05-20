Ministry of Agriculture mourns loss of Agricultural Trafficker – hailed as a dedicated contributor

Officials in the Ministry of Agriculture are still trying to come to grips with the death of Leslyn Davis, one of the victims of Friday night’s triple homicide in Belmont

Davis of Belmont has been described as a dedicated contributor to the Agricultural Sector of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Glowing tributes were paid to Davis at a special ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture yesterday.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Cuthbert Knights described Davis as an exemplary entrepreneur, whose death will leave a lasting void across the agricultural landscape.

Knights said Davis will also be remembered for her continued dedication to her task.

