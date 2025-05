MRS RACHEL DEVON MARKSMAN-WALTERS better known as RACQUEL WALTERS of North Union died on Monday April 21st at the age of 49. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 24th at the Upper Room Victory Church. Viewing and Open Tributes begins from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Park Hill Cemetery. The Bus “All Purpose” will leave Greiggs at Noon to transport persons to Belle Vue for the funeral.

