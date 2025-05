MR STEPHEN KING better known as STEVE, KING-O and CAP of Green Hill died on Tuesday May 13th at the age of 75. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 24th at the Kings Residence, Green Hill, Bow-wood. Viewing takes place from 10am. The Service begins at 11:00. The Body will be cremated. The Van Bomb Squad will transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.

