MRS MELCHER ST.CYE BIDDY better known as LUCILLE ST. CYE and LUCILLE BIDDY of Richland Park, Luton, United Kingdom and Brighton died on Wednesday April 30th at the age of 81. The funeral takes place on Thursday May 29th at the Brighton Methodist Church. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Brighton Methodist Church Cemetery.

