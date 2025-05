MR ARTHUR HUTCHIN BLACKETTE better known as BLACK ANTS of Long Wall and Cane Garden died on Saturday May 3rd at the age of 90. He was a Stevedore worker at the Kingstown Wharf. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 31st at the Shekina Worship Center, Kingstown. The body lies at the church from 10am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

