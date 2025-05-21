Minister of Ecclesiastic Affairs Curtis King has expressed joy at the country’s first National Spiritual Baptists holiday, being celebrated today.

Speaking to NBC News, Minister King said today is more than a holiday, it is a commemoration of the endurance, faith and unshakeable spirit of the Spiritual Baptist faith.

The Minister also said the Spiritual Baptist community weathered persecution, overcame prohibition and held fast to their belief in the face of adversity.

The Minister thanked the Spiritual Baptist community for their resilience, prayers and presence in the National story.

