St. Vincent and the Grenadines Programme Director for World Pediatrics, Sigmund Wiggins has described its Orthopedic Scoliosis and Speech Pathology Missions which both wrapped up last weekend, as huge successes.

Wiggins said at the end of the Orthopedic Scoliosis Mission, the visiting team was able to see fifty-eight patients and conduct nine surgeries including one very rare case.

He said all of the patients have already been discharged and returned to their home countries.

Wiggins said the visiting Speech Pathology team saw twenty children by the end of the Mission which was held at the Fair Hall Government School.

