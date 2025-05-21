Members of the Spiritual Baptist fraternity and all Vincentians are being encouraged to go out in their numbers in support of the first National Spiritual Baptists Holiday.

Spiritual Baptist Archbishop Melford Pompey tells NBC News his community is happy about today’s national holiday.

Archbishop Pompey says they rang in the holiday with a live stream and started to receive greetings from midnight.

Archbishop Pompey is inviting everyone to the Victoria Park this afternoon for a Thanksgiving Service.

