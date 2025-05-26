North Windward bridge relocation underway amid structural concerns

Work continues on the God Save the Queen Bridge in Overland, where engineers are addressing structural issues caused by a section of the road falling away.

As part of the response, plans are underway to relocate the bridge—and with it, four multi-family homes, currently in the path of the new alignment.

Speaking to the Agency for Public Information, Raphael Cudjoe, who represents the Project Management Unit, provided an update on the bridge construction. He said preparations are now being made to cast the platform or base of the bridge.

A total of nine replacement homes, featuring one-, two-, and three bedroom units, have been completed in Tourama and Orange Hill, with utility connections in progress.

Cudjoe also shared details on the relocation of affected residents. He said the families are expected to move into their new homes within the next month.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related