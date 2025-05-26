A proposal has been made for the introduction of Spiritual Baptist teachings in schools locally.

Archbishop of the Spiritual Baptist Archdiocese in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Melford Pompey, made the proposal during a Thanksgiving Service at Victoria Park on Wednesday.

Archbishop Pompey emphasized the importance of educating young people about the Spiritual Baptist faith.

Archbishop of the Spiritual Baptist Archdiocese in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Coordinating Chairman of the National Spiritual Baptist Day Committee, Melford Pompey.

