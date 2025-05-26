Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles said he is proud of the tremendous impact made by the University of the West Indies Global Campus.

Sir Hilary was delivering remarks at a ceremony commemorating the completion and expansion of The UWI Global Campus Site in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Vice Chancellor praised Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, for his commitment and passion in providing opportunities in the education sector.

Meanwhile … Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal, The UWI Global Campus, Dr. Francis O. Severin also expressed thanks to Prime Minister Gonsalves for his unwavering support to the University.

