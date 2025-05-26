The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a vessel that washed ashore in the vicinity of Little Bay, Cherry Hill, on the island of Canouan.

The discovery was made between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. today.

During the initial examination of the vessel, what appeared to be decomposed human remains were found onboard. The identities and circumstances surrounding the discovery are yet to be determined.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. The RSVGPF will provide further updates to the public as information becomes available.

Anyone with information that may assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 1-784-456-1810, Police Control at 1-784-457-1211, Police Emergency at 999/911, or any police station.

