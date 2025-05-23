SVGTCCU to host “Lunch With TCCU” live session to promote smart money management

The second part of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Cooperative Credit Union (SVGTCCU) educational events focused on proper money management will be hosted next week.

Marketing Manager at the SVGTCCU, Melissa Yorke-Nicholls, said the programme which is dubbed “Lunch With TCCU”, will take place on May 27th.

She said it will again be broadcast live on all their social media platforms during the lunch period during which time, people will be educated about proper money management among other services, covered by the Credit Union.

Yorke-Nicholls encouraged the public to log on to their Social Media Pages on May 27th to be a part of the next “Lunch With TCCU” programme.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related