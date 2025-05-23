SVG Calypsonians Association calls on Calypso Tents to lift their professional standards for Vincy Mas

Calypso tents have been called on to be more professional for Vincy Mas.

President of the SVG Calypsonians Association Earl “Cabba” Bennett made the request during a recent calypso association news conference.

He also said that some tents start their season too late which is often the reason why patrons do not attend tent shows.

Bennett said many of the persons involved in calypso do so because of their love for the art form.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related