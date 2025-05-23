Minister Peters urges diaspora to invest in SVG’s creative sector

Vincentians in the diaspora have been called on to invest in the local creative sector.

Speaking at the recent Invest SVG “Home is Where the Heart is Initiative” in New York, the Minister of National Mobilization Keisal Peters said St Vincent and the Grenadines is filled with many talented and creative people.

She however said many local fashion designers have indicated that they do not have the requisite economies of scale, to produce at a higher output level.

The Minister also encouraged people to invest in the talent of young musicians.

