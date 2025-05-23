Students and Teachers from the Garifuna Community in Honduras expected to Visit SVG later this year

A visit, later this year by a contingent of Secondary School Students and Teachers from the Garifuna Community in Honduras to St. Vincent and the Grenadines later appears to be on the cards.

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves. His announcement follows a recent trip to Honduras where he attended the Ninth Summit of the Community of

Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC). During his visit, the Prime Minister also spent a significant amount of time with members of the Garifuna Community there.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the recent trip was very important as this country continues to strengthen linkages with its endemic Garifuna people living overseas.

