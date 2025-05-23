Minister of Culture Carlos James said the Spiritual Baptist movement is part of the creolization, identity and a strong symbol of resistance in St Vincent and the Grenadines and the region.

He was speaking at the Liberation Day Thanksgiving Service in celebration of the first ever National Spiritual Baptist Day on Wednesday.

Minister James asserted that the Spiritual Baptist religion is a dynamic religious expression of our Caribbean people.

The Culture Minister encouraged members of the faith to use Liberation Day as one of reflection and celebration.

